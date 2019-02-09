Top Stories
Sam Heughan Posts Hot Shirtless Selfie, Caitriona Balfe Mocks It

Katy Perry Meets Nancy Pelosi, Does Her Viral Clap with Her!

Paul Wesley Is Reportedly Married - Meet His New Wife!

Video Revealed of Bow Wow Leading Up to Arrest

Sat, 09 February 2019 at 5:48 pm

Chanel Iman & Nina Agdal Join Model Pals at What Goes Around Comes Around Store Opening

Chanel Iman & Nina Agdal Join Model Pals at What Goes Around Comes Around Store Opening

Chanel Iman and Nina Agdal pose for a photo while attending the What Goes Around Comes Around store opening on Friday night (February 8) in New York City.

The vintage clothing store’s Madison Avenue Flagship Store opened that evening!

More stars in attendance at the event included models Elsa Hosk, Lais Ribeiro, Devon Windsor, Nadine Leopold, Delilah Belle Hamlin, and actress Gretchen Mol.

The event was held in the middle of New York Fashion Week, so all of the biggest models are of course in town!

20+ pictures inside from the event…

Photos: Getty
