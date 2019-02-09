Sat, 09 February 2019 at 8:25 pm

Debra Messing, Mariska Hargitay, & Christina Hendricks Step Out for Christian Siriano NYFW Show

Debra Messing holds hands with Mariska Hargitay as they attend Christian Siriano’s Fashion Show on Saturday afternoon (February 9) at Top of the Rock in New York City.

The actresses were joined on the front row by Christina Hendricks as they stepped out for the show.

Other stars at the event included Danielle Brooks, Christina Ricci, Tess Holliday, and Coco Rocha.

Models on the runway included Ashley Graham and Chanel Iman.

Photos: Getty
