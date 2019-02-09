Sat, 09 February 2019 at 7:59 pm
Diane Kruger Sparkles at 'The Golden Glove' Premiere at Berlin Film Festival 2019
Diane Kruger hits the red carpet for the premiere of The Golden Glove on Saturday night (February 9) at the Berlinale Palast in Berlin, Germany.
The 42-year-old actress dazzled in a black and silver, sparkling outfit as she attended the event held during the 2019 Berlin International Film Festival.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Diane Kruger
Diane attended the event to support her In the Fade director Fatih Akin – who also director The Golden Glove.
The day before, Diane took to Instagram to share a photo of herself, Fatih, and two other friends after arriving in Berlin.
Check it out below!
FYI: Diane is wearing a Giambattista Valli Haute Couture outfit.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty, WENN Posted to: Diane Kruger, Fatih Akin
Sponsored Links by ZergNet