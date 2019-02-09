Drake Kicks Off Grammys Weekend With a Night Out in L.A.

Drake carries his cocktail with him while heading into The Nice Guy restaurant and bar on Friday night (February 8) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 32-year-old rapper kicked off his Grammys weekend with a fun night out on the town. Earlier in the evening, he surprised fans by joining Travis Scott on stage during his latest Los Angeles show at The Forum.

Drake leads the pack of nominees at the Grammys this weekend with eight nods, including ones for Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year.