Top Stories
Sam Heughan Posts Hot Shirtless Selfie, Caitriona Balfe Mocks It

Sam Heughan Posts Hot Shirtless Selfie, Caitriona Balfe Mocks It

Katy Perry Meets Nancy Pelosi, Does Her Viral Clap with Her!

Katy Perry Meets Nancy Pelosi, Does Her Viral Clap with Her!

Paul Wesley Is Reportedly Married - Meet His New Wife!

Paul Wesley Is Reportedly Married - Meet His New Wife!

Video Revealed of Bow Wow Leading Up to Arrest

Video Revealed of Bow Wow Leading Up to Arrest

Sat, 09 February 2019 at 6:08 pm

Drake Kicks Off Grammys Weekend With a Night Out in L.A.

Drake Kicks Off Grammys Weekend With a Night Out in L.A.

Drake carries his cocktail with him while heading into The Nice Guy restaurant and bar on Friday night (February 8) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 32-year-old rapper kicked off his Grammys weekend with a fun night out on the town. Earlier in the evening, he surprised fans by joining Travis Scott on stage during his latest Los Angeles show at The Forum.

Drake leads the pack of nominees at the Grammys this weekend with eight nods, including ones for Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year.
Just Jared on Facebook
drake night out grammys weekend 01
drake night out grammys weekend 02
drake night out grammys weekend 03
drake night out grammys weekend 04

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: 2019 Grammys Weekend, Drake

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ronda Rousey is working on opening a suicide prevention center - TMZ
  • Sofia Carson opens up about her role on The Perfectionists - Just Jared Jr
  • Frances Bean Cobain is opening up about her relationship with mom Courtney Love - TooFab
  • Woody Allen is suing Amazon - find out why - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Listen to 5 Seconds of Summer's new song - Just Jared Jr