Sat, 09 February 2019 at 5:18 pm

Emma Roberts, Evan Peters, Justin Theroux, & More Attend rag & bone's Star-Studded Last Supper

Fashion brand rag & bone hosted its A Last Supper event this weekend an a star-studded group of celebrities stepped out to attend!

Emma Roberts and Evan Peters, Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys, Justin Theroux, and Liev Schreiber were just some of the many stars at the event on Friday (February 8) in Brooklyn, N.Y.

The event celebrated the brand’s Fall 2019 collection and was held instead of a traditional fashion show during New York Fashion Week. The sensory experience was designed to celebrate the Fall 19 collection as well as to explore the way in which the consumer might experience the brand in the future.

More celebs in attendance included Oscar Isaac and Elvira Lind, Lakeith Stanfield, Michael Pitt, Andre Holland, Pom Klementieff, and Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis, among others.

25+ pictures inside from the rag & bone event…

Photos: Getty
