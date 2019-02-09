Top Stories
Sam Heughan Posts Hot Shirtless Selfie, Caitriona Balfe Mocks It

Katy Perry Meets Nancy Pelosi, Does Her Viral Clap with Her!

Paul Wesley Is Reportedly Married - Meet His New Wife!

Video Revealed of Bow Wow Leading Up to Arrest

Sat, 09 February 2019 at 3:02 pm

Glenn Close Admits Winning an Oscar Still Means a Lot To Her

Glenn Close is nominated for an Oscar for the seventh time and she admits that at age 71, winning the award still means a lot to her.

The Academy Award-nominated actress opened up during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Friday (February 8) in New York City.

Stephen asked Glenn if she cares less about winning after being nominated seven times.

“Well, if I say that it won’t change my life if I win, that actually is probably the truth, but at this point in my life, it means a great deal to me. You know, I’m 71-years-old, I’m still in the room!” Glenn said. “The only thing that I would change… The Golden Globes you sit at a table, the SAG Awards you sit at a table. I would like to sit at a table with my fellow nominees. That would be fun.”
glenn close on colbert show 01
glenn close on colbert show 02
glenn close on colbert show 03

Photos: CBS
Posted to: Glenn Close, Stephen Colbert

