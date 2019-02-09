Top Stories
Sat, 09 February 2019 at 9:49 pm

Glenn Close Joins Melissa McCarthy & Rachel Weisz at Chanel's Pre-BAFTA Dinner

Glenn Close sparkles on the black carpet as she steps out Charles Finch & Chanel pre-BAFTA’s Dinner on Saturday night (February 9) at Loulou’s in London, England.

The 71-year-old actress was joined at the event by her The Wife co-star Jonathan Pryce after they both stepped out for Nespresso British Academy Film Awards Nominees Party earlier in the day.

Other stars at both events included Rachel Weisz, Regina King, Linda Cardellini, Melissa McCarthy, Richard E. Grant, along with Salma Hayek Pinault and husband Francois Henri Pinault.

The BAFTAs are taking place on Sunday (February 10) in London – check out the nominations here!

