Sat, 09 February 2019 at 5:00 am

Hilary Duff is All Smiles at Universal Studios Hollywood!

Hilary Duff is All Smiles at Universal Studios Hollywood!

Hilary Duff shows off her pearly whites while enjoying a sunny day at Universal Studios Hollywood!

The 31-year-old Younger actress had fun with family and friends at the theme park on Wednesday (February 6) in Universal City, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hilary Duff

Hilary kept it cool in a red shirt with a white jacket, denim bottoms, black sunglasses, and an assortment of earrings.

“Sibs,” she captioned the cute photo below the next night, featuring her kids, Luca, 6, and Banks, 3 months.

Don’t miss Hilary in The Haunting of Sharon Tate when it premieres on April 5! (Watch the trailer here.)
hilary duff is all smiles at universal studios hollywood 01
hilary duff is all smiles at universal studios hollywood 02

Photos: Nate Weber/Universal Studios Hollywood
