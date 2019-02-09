Hilary Duff is All Smiles at Universal Studios Hollywood!

Hilary Duff shows off her pearly whites while enjoying a sunny day at Universal Studios Hollywood!

The 31-year-old Younger actress had fun with family and friends at the theme park on Wednesday (February 6) in Universal City, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hilary Duff

Hilary kept it cool in a red shirt with a white jacket, denim bottoms, black sunglasses, and an assortment of earrings.

“Sibs,” she captioned the cute photo below the next night, featuring her kids, Luca, 6, and Banks, 3 months.

Don’t miss Hilary in The Haunting of Sharon Tate when it premieres on April 5! (Watch the trailer here.)