Every Celeb at Jen Aniston's Birthday Party - Full Guest List!

Grammys Weekend Parties 2019 - Full Coverage!

Brad Pitt Attends Ex-Wife Jennifer Aniston's 50th Birthday Party! (Photos)

Video Revealed of Bow Wow Leading Up to Arrest

Sat, 09 February 2019 at 10:53 pm

Jaime King Joins Katherine McNamara & Kaitlyn Dever at InStyle's Badass Women Event

Jaime King poses alongside Motown President Ethiopia Habtemariam as she steps out for InStyle & Motown Records’ Badass Women Event on Friday night (February 8) at the Hyde Lounge in Los Angeles.

The former Hart of Dixie star looked pretty in a yellow, printed dress as she stepped out for the party.

Other stars at the event include Katherine McNamara, Kaitlyn Dever, and Alexandra Shipp.

Late last month, Jaime and husband Kyle Newman brought their sons to meet the Care Bears at the Care Bears: Unlock the Magic premiere party!
