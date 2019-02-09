Top Stories
Sam Heughan Posts Hot Shirtless Selfie, Caitriona Balfe Mocks It

Katy Perry Meets Nancy Pelosi, Does Her Viral Clap with Her!

Paul Wesley Is Reportedly Married - Meet His New Wife!

Video Revealed of Bow Wow Leading Up to Arrest

Sat, 09 February 2019 at 5:30 pm

Jennifer Hudson's Impromptu Cover of 'The Impossible Dream' Will Blow You Away! (Video)

Jennifer Hudson is currently a coach on The Voice UK and during the blind auditions, she broke out into an impromptu rendition of the song “The Impossible Dream.”

The 37-year-old Oscar and Grammy-winning entertainer says that the song wasn’t in the right key, but she blew us away with the power of her vocals.

“Bare with me yal, this was not planned and this was not my key but here we go! Let’s see if I can reach the impossible,” Jennifer wrote on Instagram.

“The Impossible Dream” is a song from the Broadway musical Man of La Mancha.
