Katy Perry Meets Nancy Pelosi, Does Her Viral Clap with Her!

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom meet up with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi while attending the 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year Event on Friday night (February 8) at the L.A. Convention Center in Los Angeles.

The 34-year-old singer had a blast meeting Nancy and they recreated the viral clap that she had while standing behind President Trump at the State of the Union speech earlier in the week.

During the show, Katy and Kacey paid tribute to honoree Dolly Parton by singing “Here You Come Again.” They will both be singing in the Dolly tribute during the Grammys this weekend.

FYI: Katy is wearing an Elie Saab dress, cape, and boots on the carpet. Kacey is wearing a J Mendel dress and Brian Atwood shoes on the carpet.