Sat, 09 February 2019 at 11:07 am

Khloe Kardashian Is Teaching True About Self-Confidence

Khloe Kardashian Is Teaching True About Self-Confidence

Khloe Kardashian is opening up for her cover story with Stellar Magazine, on newsstands now in Australia.

Here is what the 34-year-old reality star had to share with the mag:

On social media: “I forget that millions of people are looking. I see if my friends comment, but I don’t get notifications when everyone else does. And I don’t really read through my comments – because that could not be good for my self-esteem.”

On raising daughter True and teaching her self-confidence: “As silly as it sounds, I do positive affirmations with her in the morning. We sit in front of the mirror. It’s so corny: ‘I am beautiful!’ I never, ever considered myself chubby or overweight. I didn’t know that I was until I went on TV, and everyone told me that I was ‘fat’. I never felt that way because my family never allowed me to. Anything about me that was positive, they would point out. It’s my job to make her feel, no matter what she looks like, that she is strong and confident and beautiful, and it’s OK to embrace all different shapes, sizes, and ethnicities. My whole family is a melting pot of race and skin tone and hair color and height – everything. That’s our reality and our children need to know how beautiful diversity is.”

On having every step of her life documented for public consumption: “I’m so used to being public that it doesn’t really bother me. I’m just so comfortable having everyone along for the ride.”

For more from Khloe, visit StellarMag.com.au!
  • mahbelle

    self-confidence? this from a woman who’s had major plastic surgery, wears fake hair and obsesses about her looks and body. yeah right. she’s an idiot.

  • cuzjcacjo

    how about self-worth? not going back to a man who sleeps with every other woman but you, while you’re pregnant with his baby? she’s got rocks for brains