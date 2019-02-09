Lady Antebellum Debuts Las Vegas Show - See the Set List!

The three stars of Lady Antebellum – Charles Kelley, Dave Haywood, and Hillary Scott – perform during the launch of their Our Kind of Vegas residency on Friday (February 8) at The Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.

The country music trio currently has 15 shows scheduled for their residency.

Before the show debuted, the group tweeted, “#OurKindOfVegas kicks off tomorrow! This show has been a dream of ours for many years, so we went all out! We partnered with our trusted friends at @_Fireplay and worked together to bring our creative dreams to life…and they sure set the visual bar high! 👏”

Make sure to check out the set list!

Click inside for the full set list from opening night…

1. “Love Don’t Live Here”

2. “I Run to You”

3. “Downtown”

4. “Just a Kiss”

5. “Heart Break”

6. “Compass”

7. “Our Kind of Love”

8. “Hello World”

9. “When You Got a Good Thing” / “Dancin’ Away With My Heart” / “Wanted You More”

10. “Homegrown Honey” (Darius Rucker song)

11. “Thank God for Crazy Love”

12. “American Honey”

13. “Slow Hands” (Niall Horan song)

14. “You Look Good”

15. “Hey Bartender”

16. “Lookin’ for a Good Time”

17. “Suspicious Minds” (Elvis song)

18. “We Own the Night”

19. “Need You Now” (encore)