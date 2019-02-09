LeAnn Rimes Mourns Death of Her Dog, Killed By a Coyote

LeAnn Rimes has revealed some devastating news – her beloved dog was killed right in front of her by a coyote.

The 36-year-old singer revealed that she, husband Eddie Cibrian, and their kids are heartbroken by Eveie‘s death.

“This is one of the most difficult, heartbroken moments our whole family has ever experienced. Our baby, Eveie was attacked in front of us yesterday by a coyote,” LeAnn wrote on Instagram. “She was so much more than our dog, she was an old soul. She’d look in your eyes and speak deeply into you without any words. Eddie, the boys and myself are left with such a hole in our family and in our hearts. She was our daughter, our boy’s best friend. We’ve taken turns crying and consoling for a day and a half now and it’s far from over.”

“We were so blessed to have her stumble into our lives, to have LovEd her with every inch of our being and to have her LovE us back just the same. They’ll never be another Eveie, she was one of a kind. There will always be great LovE and gratitude in our hearts for the years we were blessed to care for her,” she continued.

“Eveie, I know you can hear us when we say ‘You were and always will be our angel. We LovE you beyond, beyond. Rest well and we’ll see you again when we ourselves leave this earth plane to join you in the vast field of consciousness,’” she concluded.