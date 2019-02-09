Sat, 09 February 2019 at 4:50 pm

LeAnn Rimes Mourns Death of Her Dog, Killed By a Coyote

LeAnn Rimes Mourns Death of Her Dog, Killed By a Coyote

LeAnn Rimes has revealed some devastating news – her beloved dog was killed right in front of her by a coyote.

The 36-year-old singer revealed that she, husband Eddie Cibrian, and their kids are heartbroken by Eveie‘s death.

“This is one of the most difficult, heartbroken moments our whole family has ever experienced. Our baby, Eveie was attacked in front of us yesterday by a coyote,” LeAnn wrote on Instagram. “She was so much more than our dog, she was an old soul. She’d look in your eyes and speak deeply into you without any words. Eddie, the boys and myself are left with such a hole in our family and in our hearts. She was our daughter, our boy’s best friend. We’ve taken turns crying and consoling for a day and a half now and it’s far from over.”

“We were so blessed to have her stumble into our lives, to have LovEd her with every inch of our being and to have her LovE us back just the same. They’ll never be another Eveie, she was one of a kind. There will always be great LovE and gratitude in our hearts for the years we were blessed to care for her,” she continued.

Eveie, I know you can hear us when we say ‘You were and always will be our angel. We LovE you beyond, beyond. Rest well and we’ll see you again when we ourselves leave this earth plane to join you in the vast field of consciousness,’” she concluded.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Celebrity Pets, Eddie Cibrian, LeAnn Rimes

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ronda Rousey is working on opening a suicide prevention center - TMZ
  • Sofia Carson opens up about her role on The Perfectionists - Just Jared Jr
  • Frances Bean Cobain is opening up about her relationship with mom Courtney Love - TooFab
  • Woody Allen is suing Amazon - find out why - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Listen to 5 Seconds of Summer's new song - Just Jared Jr
  • Stoni

    How does your dog get killed right in front of you? Did they not step in?

  • Lexi

    What a surprise, she still manages to get a dig in by saying ‘our’ boys.

  • gwen

    Jodi Rimes is milking the “death”(she did something to the dog) of her dog for 2 reasons. Eddie refused to go on tour with her on 2/7 and she wasn’t invited the Grammy’s which are this Sunday. Now she can sit on twitter all day tomorrow and manically post about how she is home consoling her drunk cheating husband and 2 “kids” instead of partying with her peers.

    Her kids? Did I miss something? When did Eddie and Jodi Rimes have kids? You mean the 2 boys that BRANDI carried and gave birth to. If Jodi Rimes was so devastated over the “death” of her dog like this site claims, where did she find the time to taunt Brandi by paying sites like this to call Brandi’s kids HER boys? This is how you can tell that Jodi Rimes pays sites to post about her! Major media outlets were too busy covering far more important things and Jodi Rimes had to phone the story to Fox, TAC, PM, DM, JJ, USW, and other minor sites.

    Jodi Rimes is a sociopath, she doesn’t care about anyone, including the dog(notice how many times she wrote LovE in the ridiculous tribute, which she has stated means Leann loves Eddie). I wouldn’t be surprised if Jodi Rimes was responsible for hurting the dog and then covered it up by claiming it was a coyote.

    This isn’t the first time that Jodi Rimes used the dog to taunt Brandi. Remember when she claimed that Brandi’s 2 boys said that they wanted a sister and wanted to name her Evie? Then she went and bought a dog(which she claimed she rescued from the street) and named it Eveie.