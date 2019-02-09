Mary Elizabeth Winstead Films 'Birds of Prey' Scenes with Her Stunt Double!

The first photos of Mary Elizabeth Winstead on the set of her highly anticipated comic book movie Birds of Prey have been revealed!

The 34-year-old actress was spotted alongside her body double while shooting scenes for the film on Friday night (February 8) in Los Angeles.

Mary plays the vigilante character Huntress and we got glimpses of the costume thanks to the stunt double!

We recently got our first look at Margot Robbie filming scenes for the movie as Harley Quinn just over a week ago. Make sure to check out those photos.