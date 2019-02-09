Sat, 09 February 2019 at 9:52 pm

Mary Elizabeth Winstead Films 'Birds of Prey' Scenes with Her Stunt Double!

Mary Elizabeth Winstead Films 'Birds of Prey' Scenes with Her Stunt Double!

The first photos of Mary Elizabeth Winstead on the set of her highly anticipated comic book movie Birds of Prey have been revealed!

The 34-year-old actress was spotted alongside her body double while shooting scenes for the film on Friday night (February 8) in Los Angeles.

Mary plays the vigilante character Huntress and we got glimpses of the costume thanks to the stunt double!

We recently got our first look at Margot Robbie filming scenes for the movie as Harley Quinn just over a week ago. Make sure to check out those photos.
Just Jared on Facebook
mary elizabeth winstead birds of prey scenes 01
mary elizabeth winstead birds of prey scenes 02
mary elizabeth winstead birds of prey scenes 03
mary elizabeth winstead birds of prey scenes 04
mary elizabeth winstead birds of prey scenes 05
mary elizabeth winstead birds of prey scenes 06
mary elizabeth winstead birds of prey scenes 07
mary elizabeth winstead birds of prey scenes 08
mary elizabeth winstead birds of prey scenes 09
mary elizabeth winstead birds of prey scenes 10
mary elizabeth winstead birds of prey scenes 11
mary elizabeth winstead birds of prey scenes 12
mary elizabeth winstead birds of prey scenes 13
mary elizabeth winstead birds of prey scenes 14
mary elizabeth winstead birds of prey scenes 15
mary elizabeth winstead birds of prey scenes 16
mary elizabeth winstead birds of prey scenes 17
mary elizabeth winstead birds of prey scenes 18
mary elizabeth winstead birds of prey scenes 19
mary elizabeth winstead birds of prey scenes 20
mary elizabeth winstead birds of prey scenes 21
mary elizabeth winstead birds of prey scenes 22
mary elizabeth winstead birds of prey scenes 23
mary elizabeth winstead birds of prey scenes 24
mary elizabeth winstead birds of prey scenes 25
mary elizabeth winstead birds of prey scenes 26
mary elizabeth winstead birds of prey scenes 27
mary elizabeth winstead birds of prey scenes 28
mary elizabeth winstead birds of prey scenes 29
mary elizabeth winstead birds of prey scenes 30
mary elizabeth winstead birds of prey scenes 31
mary elizabeth winstead birds of prey scenes 32
mary elizabeth winstead birds of prey scenes 33
mary elizabeth winstead birds of prey scenes 34
mary elizabeth winstead birds of prey scenes 35
mary elizabeth winstead birds of prey scenes 36
mary elizabeth winstead birds of prey scenes 37
mary elizabeth winstead birds of prey scenes 38
mary elizabeth winstead birds of prey scenes 39
mary elizabeth winstead birds of prey scenes 40
mary elizabeth winstead birds of prey scenes 41
mary elizabeth winstead birds of prey scenes 42
mary elizabeth winstead birds of prey scenes 43
mary elizabeth winstead birds of prey scenes 44
mary elizabeth winstead birds of prey scenes 45
mary elizabeth winstead birds of prey scenes 46
mary elizabeth winstead birds of prey scenes 47
mary elizabeth winstead birds of prey scenes 48
mary elizabeth winstead birds of prey scenes 49
mary elizabeth winstead birds of prey scenes 50
mary elizabeth winstead birds of prey scenes 51
mary elizabeth winstead birds of prey scenes 52
mary elizabeth winstead birds of prey scenes 53
mary elizabeth winstead birds of prey scenes 54
mary elizabeth winstead birds of prey scenes 55
mary elizabeth winstead birds of prey scenes 56
mary elizabeth winstead birds of prey scenes 57
mary elizabeth winstead birds of prey scenes 58
mary elizabeth winstead birds of prey scenes 59
mary elizabeth winstead birds of prey scenes 60
mary elizabeth winstead birds of prey scenes 61
mary elizabeth winstead birds of prey scenes 62
mary elizabeth winstead birds of prey scenes 63
mary elizabeth winstead birds of prey scenes 64
mary elizabeth winstead birds of prey scenes 65
mary elizabeth winstead birds of prey scenes 66
mary elizabeth winstead birds of prey scenes 67
mary elizabeth winstead birds of prey scenes 68
mary elizabeth winstead birds of prey scenes 69
mary elizabeth winstead birds of prey scenes 70
mary elizabeth winstead birds of prey scenes 71
mary elizabeth winstead birds of prey scenes 72
mary elizabeth winstead birds of prey scenes 73
mary elizabeth winstead birds of prey scenes 74
mary elizabeth winstead birds of prey scenes 75

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Birds of Prey, Mary Elizabeth Winstead

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ronda Rousey is working on opening a suicide prevention center - TMZ
  • Sofia Carson opens up about her role on The Perfectionists - Just Jared Jr
  • Frances Bean Cobain is opening up about her relationship with mom Courtney Love - TooFab
  • Woody Allen is suing Amazon - find out why - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Listen to 5 Seconds of Summer's new song - Just Jared Jr