Miley Cyrus & Shawn Mendes Honor Dolly Parton at MusiCares Person of the Year Gala

Miley Cyrus and Shawn Mendes hit the red carpet together at the MusiCares Person of the Year gala!

The duo stepped out to help honor Dolly Parton at the event on Friday night (February 8) at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Downtown Los Angeles.

On the carpet, Miley also posed alongside her godmother Dolly as well as her parents Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus. Billie Lourd was also in attendance.

During the show, Miley and Shawn took the stage to perform Dolly‘s hit “Islands in the Stream.”

“It’s YOUR night Aunt @dollyparton ! Beyond deserved ! Can’t wait to see y’all perform! @reallindaperry,” Miley captioned a video on her Instagram ahead of the show.

