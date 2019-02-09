Top Stories
Paul Wesley Is Reportedly Married - Meet His New Wife!

Ellen Page Calls Out Chris Pratt for Belonging to 'Infamously Anti-LGBTQ' Church

'27 Dresses' Cast Reunites 11 Years After the Film's Release!

Kanye West's Identity Was Stolen

Sat, 09 February 2019 at 1:45 am

Miley Cyrus & Shawn Mendes Honor Dolly Parton at MusiCares Person of the Year Gala

Miley Cyrus & Shawn Mendes Honor Dolly Parton at MusiCares Person of the Year Gala

Miley Cyrus and Shawn Mendes hit the red carpet together at the MusiCares Person of the Year gala!

The duo stepped out to help honor Dolly Parton at the event on Friday night (February 8) at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Downtown Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Miley Cyrus

On the carpet, Miley also posed alongside her godmother Dolly as well as her parents Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus. Billie Lourd was also in attendance.

During the show, Miley and Shawn took the stage to perform Dolly‘s hit “Islands in the Stream.”

“It’s YOUR night Aunt @dollyparton ! Beyond deserved ! Can’t wait to see y’all perform! @reallindaperry,” Miley captioned a video on her Instagram ahead of the show.

Check it out below…
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Billie Lourd, Billy Ray Cyrus, Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus, Shawn Mendes, Tish Cyrus

