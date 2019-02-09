Milo Ventimiglia Honored as Hasty Pudding's Man of the Year 2019!

Milo Ventimiglia received a major honor last night!

The 41-year-old This Is Us actor was named the 2019 Harvard University Hasty Pudding Man of the Year on Friday evening (February 8) at Farkas Hall in Cambridge, Mass.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Milo Ventimiglia

Before Milo was given the coveted Hasty Pudding Golden Pot, he had to go through a little embarrassment.

Milo was asked to sing Fergie‘s “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” as he starred in the music video, and give a lap dance to a Hasty Pudding member.

Milo took the teasing in good fun and recognized the honor, saying, “My mom, who declined being my date two years in a row for the Emmys, made sure to be here tonight!”

Last week, Bryce Dallas Howard was named Hasty Pudding’s Woman of the Year.

Congratulations Milo!