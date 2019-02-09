Top Stories
Sat, 09 February 2019 at 2:14 am

Milo Ventimiglia Honored as Hasty Pudding's Man of the Year 2019!

Milo Ventimiglia received a major honor last night!

The 41-year-old This Is Us actor was named the 2019 Harvard University Hasty Pudding Man of the Year on Friday evening (February 8) at Farkas Hall in Cambridge, Mass.

Before Milo was given the coveted Hasty Pudding Golden Pot, he had to go through a little embarrassment.

Milo was asked to sing Fergie‘s “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” as he starred in the music video, and give a lap dance to a Hasty Pudding member.

Milo took the teasing in good fun and recognized the honor, saying, “My mom, who declined being my date two years in a row for the Emmys, made sure to be here tonight!”

Last week, Bryce Dallas Howard was named Hasty Pudding’s Woman of the Year.

Congratulations Milo!
