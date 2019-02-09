Top Stories
Sam Heughan Posts Hot Shirtless Selfie, Caitriona Balfe Mocks It

Sam Heughan Posts Hot Shirtless Selfie, Caitriona Balfe Mocks It

Katy Perry Meets Nancy Pelosi, Does Her Viral Clap with Her!

Katy Perry Meets Nancy Pelosi, Does Her Viral Clap with Her!

Paul Wesley Is Reportedly Married - Meet His New Wife!

Paul Wesley Is Reportedly Married - Meet His New Wife!

Video Revealed of Bow Wow Leading Up to Arrest

Video Revealed of Bow Wow Leading Up to Arrest

Sat, 09 February 2019 at 1:50 pm

Most Grammy Wins Ever - See Which Artist Has 31 Awards!

Next Slide »

Most Grammy Wins Ever - See Which Artist Has 31 Awards!

It’s Grammys weekend and we’re taking a look back at awards history while waiting for the big night on Sunday.

Did you know that the artist with the most wins ever has 31 awards?

Some of the big names who are included on the list of artists with the most Grammys include Beyonce, Jay-Z, Kanye West, Bruce Springsteen, and U2.

We definitely hope to see some big wins at the show this weekend that will hopefully help some artists climb onto this list as well.

Click through the slideshow to see the stars with the most wins…

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Grammys

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ronda Rousey is working on opening a suicide prevention center - TMZ
  • Sofia Carson opens up about her role on The Perfectionists - Just Jared Jr
  • Frances Bean Cobain is opening up about her relationship with mom Courtney Love - TooFab
  • Woody Allen is suing Amazon - find out why - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Listen to 5 Seconds of Summer's new song - Just Jared Jr