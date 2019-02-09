Most Grammy Wins Ever - See Which Artist Has 31 Awards!

It’s Grammys weekend and we’re taking a look back at awards history while waiting for the big night on Sunday.

Did you know that the artist with the most wins ever has 31 awards?

Some of the big names who are included on the list of artists with the most Grammys include Beyonce, Jay-Z, Kanye West, Bruce Springsteen, and U2.

We definitely hope to see some big wins at the show this weekend that will hopefully help some artists climb onto this list as well.

Click through the slideshow to see the stars with the most wins…