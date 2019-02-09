Top Stories
Sat, 09 February 2019 at 12:12 pm

Pink Performs Dolly Parton's 'Jolene' at Pre-Grammys Event!

Pink Performs Dolly Parton's 'Jolene' at Pre-Grammys Event!

Pink hits the stage while performing at the 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year event on Friday night (February 8) at the L.A. Convention Center in Los Angeles.

The 39-year-old entertainer helped honor the legendary Dolly Parton by performing the song “Jolene” during the event.

Pink was seen meeting up with fellow singers Norah Jones and Christina Perri, who walked the carpet with her husband Paul Costabile.

Make sure to tune in to the Grammys this weekend to find out if Pink wins the award for Best Pop Vocal Album.
