Prince Philip to 'Voluntarily' Give Up Driver's License After Recent Car Accident

Prince Philip has decided it’s time for him to stop driving.

The 97-year-old Duke of Edinburgh has “voluntarily” given up his driver’s license after being involved in a car accident last month.

“After careful consideration The Duke of Edinburgh has taken the decision to voluntarily surrender his driving licence,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement to USA TODAY.

Last month, Prince Philip was driving his Range Rover near the Queen‘s Sandringham estate when he got into a crash with another driver. He was unharmed after the crash.

After the crash, Prince Philip wrote an apology letter to the driver.