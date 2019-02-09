Sat, 09 February 2019 at 6:55 pm

Prince Philip to 'Voluntarily' Give Up Driver's License After Recent Car Accident

Prince Philip to 'Voluntarily' Give Up Driver's License After Recent Car Accident

Prince Philip has decided it’s time for him to stop driving.

The 97-year-old Duke of Edinburgh has “voluntarily” given up his driver’s license after being involved in a car accident last month.

“After careful consideration The Duke of Edinburgh has taken the decision to voluntarily surrender his driving licence,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement to USA TODAY.

Last month, Prince Philip was driving his Range Rover near the Queen‘s Sandringham estate when he got into a crash with another driver. He was unharmed after the crash.

After the crash, Prince Philip wrote an apology letter to the driver.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Prince Philip

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ronda Rousey is working on opening a suicide prevention center - TMZ
  • Sofia Carson opens up about her role on The Perfectionists - Just Jared Jr
  • Frances Bean Cobain is opening up about her relationship with mom Courtney Love - TooFab
  • Woody Allen is suing Amazon - find out why - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Listen to 5 Seconds of Summer's new song - Just Jared Jr