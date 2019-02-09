Sat, 09 February 2019 at 6:55 pm
Prince Philip to 'Voluntarily' Give Up Driver's License After Recent Car Accident
Prince Philip has decided it’s time for him to stop driving.
The 97-year-old Duke of Edinburgh has “voluntarily” given up his driver’s license after being involved in a car accident last month.
“After careful consideration The Duke of Edinburgh has taken the decision to voluntarily surrender his driving licence,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement to USA TODAY.
Last month, Prince Philip was driving his Range Rover near the Queen‘s Sandringham estate when he got into a crash with another driver. He was unharmed after the crash.
After the crash, Prince Philip wrote an apology letter to the driver.
Photos: Getty Posted to: Prince Philip
