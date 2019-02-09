Rami Malek is Joined by Girlfriend Lucy Boynton at Chanel's Pre-BAFTA Dinner

Rami Malek and girlfriend Lucy Boynton cozy up on the black carpet as they arrive at the Charles Finch & Chanel pre-BAFTA’s Dinner on Saturday night (February 9) at Loulou’s in London, England.

The 37-year-old actor kept things handsome in a black suit as the 25-year-old actress looked pretty in a white jacket and matching skirt for the dinner.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rami Malek

Other stars at the event included Andrew Garfield and Taron Egerton.

Rami is nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role at the BAFTAs for his work in Bohemian Rhapsody. The movie itself is up for seven awards, including Outstanding British Film.

FYI: Rami is wearing a Berluti outfit with a Cartier watch and cufflinks.

10+ pictures inside of the stars at the event…