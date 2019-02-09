Rami Malek & Lucy Boynton Couple Up at BAFTAs Party & The Photos Are So Cute!

Rami Malek and girlfriend Lucy Boynton share a cute moment together on the red carpet at the Nespresso British Academy Film Awards Nominees Party on Saturday (February 9) at Kensington Palace in London, England.

The on-and-off-screen couple from Bohemian Rhapsody rarely makes appearances together on red carpets, but they’re stepping out as a couple for this event!

Rami is nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role at the BAFTAs for his work in the film. The movie itself is up for seven awards, including Outstanding British Film.

FYI: Rami is wearing a Berluti outfit with a Cartier watch and cufflinks. Lucy is wearing a Miu Miu dress, Pierre Hardy shoes, and a Swarovski ring.

20+ pictures inside of Lucy Boynton and Rami Malek on the red carpet…