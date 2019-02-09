Sat, 09 February 2019 at 3:56 pm

Rami Malek & Lucy Boynton Couple Up at BAFTAs Party & The Photos Are So Cute!

Rami Malek and girlfriend Lucy Boynton share a cute moment together on the red carpet at the Nespresso British Academy Film Awards Nominees Party on Saturday (February 9) at Kensington Palace in London, England.

The on-and-off-screen couple from Bohemian Rhapsody rarely makes appearances together on red carpets, but they’re stepping out as a couple for this event!

Rami is nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role at the BAFTAs for his work in the film. The movie itself is up for seven awards, including Outstanding British Film.

FYI: Rami is wearing a Berluti outfit with a Cartier watch and cufflinks. Lucy is wearing a Miu Miu dress, Pierre Hardy shoes, and a Swarovski ring.

Photos: Getty, WENN
  • foke ass beech tree

    showmance level: Painfully Obvious

  • Rya

    They are very cute together , hope he wins the Oscar.

  • Mercyneal

    Sorry, not buying this “romance” *cough. Check out more photos of them at the event over at the Daily Mail. They are so awkward.. Something’s off. There’s a photo of Viggo Mortenson with his female co-star and they’re holding hands.. There is lots of chemistry. None between Malek and Boynton. Maybe Malek is more like Freddie Mercury than we know.

  • Mercyneal

    He’s adorable and will win the Oscar. But I suspect they are not “together.”

  • Dawn Renee King

    he said they were together at one of the award shows he called her his ally and my love why do you think they are not together I don’t think its an act at all