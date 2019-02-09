Top Stories
Sam Heughan Posts Hot Shirtless Selfie, Caitriona Balfe Mocks It

Sam Heughan Posts Hot Shirtless Selfie, Caitriona Balfe Mocks It

Katy Perry Meets Nancy Pelosi, Does Her Viral Clap with Her!

Katy Perry Meets Nancy Pelosi, Does Her Viral Clap with Her!

Paul Wesley Is Reportedly Married - Meet His New Wife!

Paul Wesley Is Reportedly Married - Meet His New Wife!

Video Revealed of Bow Wow Leading Up to Arrest

Video Revealed of Bow Wow Leading Up to Arrest

Sat, 09 February 2019 at 7:30 pm

Rebel Wilson Talks Filming Love Scenes With Liam Hemsworth: 'Obviously I Respect Miley'

Rebel Wilson Talks Filming Love Scenes With Liam Hemsworth: 'Obviously I Respect Miley'

Rebel Wilson and Liam Hemsworth are dishing on what it was like filming love scenes for Isn’t It Romantic!

The 38-year-old Pitch Perfect star and the 29-year-old The Dressmaker actor visited Build Series at Build Studio on Friday (February 8) in New York City.

On shooting their love scenes, Rebel shared, “Liam is such a gentleman, and obviously I respect Miley [Cyrus], like, a hundred [percent], so, you know, it was all PG-13.”

Rebel also admitted that just before filming some of the bed scenes, “I just admitted to Liam this morning something very embarrassing that happened to me in the scene where Liam comes out of the shower and I’m in bed. Um, two of my toenails had come off because of a stunt earlier in the week, and in between takes, my makeup artist was supergluing them back onto my foot because I then had to run out of the bed and jump on Liam, or whatever.”

“Did it hurt a lot?” Liam asked. “That must’ve really hurt…”

“When we would film, we would film 16 hours a day, and it was kind of brutal, and I just had to keep going because I am in every scene of the movie,” Rebel said. “The scene where we’re making out in the hallway — awesome, that one — somebody said to me, ‘We only have three shirts for Liam,’ so we only had three takes. So then I was like, ‘OK, I’m going for it.’ It is awkward if you think about it, but if you just go for it … obviously our movie was PG-13, so nothing full on was going to happen.”

Liam added, “It’s always good in-between takes to keep it nice and light, because it’s always — when you do a kissing scene with someone that you’ve been working with — now all of a sudden you have to make physical contact with their lips, that’s always a little nerve-wracking. You’re doing it in front of a lot of people, but it was really fun. We kept it light and fun.”

Isn’t It Romantic hits theaters on February 13!


Rebel Wilson, Liams Hemsworth & Brandon Scott Jones On Their New Rom-Com, “Isn’t It Romantic”

FYI: Liam is wearing a Vince hoodie.

25+ pictures inside of Liam Hemsworth and Rebel Wilson at Build Series
Just Jared on Facebook
liam hemsworth is such a gentleman according to rebel wilson 01
liam hemsworth is such a gentleman according to rebel wilson 02
liam hemsworth is such a gentleman according to rebel wilson 03
liam hemsworth is such a gentleman according to rebel wilson 04
liam hemsworth is such a gentleman according to rebel wilson 05
liam hemsworth is such a gentleman according to rebel wilson 06
liam hemsworth is such a gentleman according to rebel wilson 07
liam hemsworth is such a gentleman according to rebel wilson 08
liam hemsworth is such a gentleman according to rebel wilson 09
liam hemsworth is such a gentleman according to rebel wilson 10
liam hemsworth is such a gentleman according to rebel wilson 11
liam hemsworth is such a gentleman according to rebel wilson 12
liam hemsworth is such a gentleman according to rebel wilson 13
liam hemsworth is such a gentleman according to rebel wilson 14
liam hemsworth is such a gentleman according to rebel wilson 15
liam hemsworth is such a gentleman according to rebel wilson 16
liam hemsworth is such a gentleman according to rebel wilson 17
liam hemsworth is such a gentleman according to rebel wilson 18
liam hemsworth is such a gentleman according to rebel wilson 19
liam hemsworth is such a gentleman according to rebel wilson 20
liam hemsworth is such a gentleman according to rebel wilson 21
liam hemsworth is such a gentleman according to rebel wilson 22
liam hemsworth is such a gentleman according to rebel wilson 23
liam hemsworth is such a gentleman according to rebel wilson 24
liam hemsworth is such a gentleman according to rebel wilson 25
liam hemsworth is such a gentleman according to rebel wilson 26
liam hemsworth is such a gentleman according to rebel wilson 27
liam hemsworth is such a gentleman according to rebel wilson 28
liam hemsworth is such a gentleman according to rebel wilson 29

Photos: Mike Pont / BUILD Series
Posted to: Liam Hemsworth, Rebel Wilson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ronda Rousey is working on opening a suicide prevention center - TMZ
  • Sofia Carson opens up about her role on The Perfectionists - Just Jared Jr
  • Frances Bean Cobain is opening up about her relationship with mom Courtney Love - TooFab
  • Woody Allen is suing Amazon - find out why - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Listen to 5 Seconds of Summer's new song - Just Jared Jr