Reese Witherspoon Joins Honoree Dolly Parton at MusiCares Person of the Year Gala!

Reese Witherspoon poses for a photo with the woman of the hour, Dolly Parton, while attending the 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year gala on Friday night (February 8) at the L.A. Convention Center in Los Angeles.

The 42-year-old Oscar-winning actress sat next to Dolly during the event and she also went up on stage to pay tribute to the iconic singer.

Rita Wilson was also in attendance at the event.

Earlier in the day, Reese joined the cast of Big Little Lies at the TCA Tour to promote the second season of the HBO series.