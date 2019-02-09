Sat, 09 February 2019 at 2:19 pm

Robert Pattinson Helps Pusha T Celebrate His Grammy Nom!

Robert Pattinson Helps Pusha T Celebrate His Grammy Nom!

Robert Pattinson meets up with rapper Pusha T while attending Dior’s Celebration of Pusha T’s Daytona on Friday night (February 8) at Dior Men’s Boutique in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Pusha‘s album Daytona is nominated for Best Rap Album at the Grammys this weekend!

Some more stars at the event included Love Simon‘s Nick Robinson, Dior designer Kim Jones, Tyler the Creator, Jermaine Dupri, actress Camila Morrone, and Kelly Osbourne.

It was just announced that Pusha T has signed a new deal with Adidas that is worth millions of dollars.

FYI: Rob, Pusha, Nick, and Camila are all dressed in Dior and Dior Men.
Just Jared on Facebook
robert pattinson pusha t dior event 01
robert pattinson pusha t dior event 02
robert pattinson pusha t dior event 03
robert pattinson pusha t dior event 04
robert pattinson pusha t dior event 05
robert pattinson pusha t dior event 06
robert pattinson pusha t dior event 07
robert pattinson pusha t dior event 08
robert pattinson pusha t dior event 09
robert pattinson pusha t dior event 10
robert pattinson pusha t dior event 11
robert pattinson pusha t dior event 12
robert pattinson pusha t dior event 13
robert pattinson pusha t dior event 14
robert pattinson pusha t dior event 15
robert pattinson pusha t dior event 16
robert pattinson pusha t dior event 17
robert pattinson pusha t dior event 18
robert pattinson pusha t dior event 19
robert pattinson pusha t dior event 20
robert pattinson pusha t dior event 21
robert pattinson pusha t dior event 22
robert pattinson pusha t dior event 23
robert pattinson pusha t dior event 24
robert pattinson pusha t dior event 25
robert pattinson pusha t dior event 26

Photos: Getty, BFA
Posted to: 2019 Grammys Weekend, Camila Morrone, Jermaine Dupri, Kelly Osbourne, Kim Jones, Nick Robinson, Pusha T, Robert Pattinson, Tyler the Creator

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ronda Rousey is working on opening a suicide prevention center - TMZ
  • Sofia Carson opens up about her role on The Perfectionists - Just Jared Jr
  • Frances Bean Cobain is opening up about her relationship with mom Courtney Love - TooFab
  • Woody Allen is suing Amazon - find out why - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Listen to 5 Seconds of Summer's new song - Just Jared Jr