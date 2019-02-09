Robin Thicke's Pregnant Fiancee April Love Geary Joins Him at Roc Nation's The Brunch

Robin Thicke and his pregnant fiancee April Love Geary pose for a photo while attending Roc Nation’s The Brunch on Saturday afternoon (February 9) in Los Angeles.

The couple is expecting their second child together after welcoming their daughter Mia almost one year ago.

Also in attendance at the event were Miguel and his new wife Nazanin Mandi, Janelle Monae, Normani Kordei, Justine Skye, and If Beale Street Could Talk actor Stephan James.

FYI: Stephan is wearing an Etro suit and David Yurman jewelry.

30+ pictures inside of Robin Thicke and others at the event…