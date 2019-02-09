Top Stories
Every Celeb at Jen Aniston's Birthday Party - Full Guest List!

Every Celeb at Jen Aniston's Birthday Party - Full Guest List!

Grammys Weekend Parties 2019 - Full Coverage!

Grammys Weekend Parties 2019 - Full Coverage!

Brad Pitt Attends Ex-Wife Jennifer Aniston's 50th Birthday Party! (Photos)

Brad Pitt Attends Ex-Wife Jennifer Aniston's 50th Birthday Party! (Photos)

Video Revealed of Bow Wow Leading Up to Arrest

Video Revealed of Bow Wow Leading Up to Arrest

Sat, 09 February 2019 at 11:16 pm

Robin Thicke's Pregnant Fiancee April Love Geary Joins Him at Roc Nation's The Brunch

Robin Thicke's Pregnant Fiancee April Love Geary Joins Him at Roc Nation's The Brunch

Robin Thicke and his pregnant fiancee April Love Geary pose for a photo while attending Roc Nation’s The Brunch on Saturday afternoon (February 9) in Los Angeles.

The couple is expecting their second child together after welcoming their daughter Mia almost one year ago.

Also in attendance at the event were Miguel and his new wife Nazanin Mandi, Janelle Monae, Normani Kordei, Justine Skye, and If Beale Street Could Talk actor Stephan James.

FYI: Stephan is wearing an Etro suit and David Yurman jewelry.

30+ pictures inside of Robin Thicke and others at the event…

Just Jared on Facebook
robin thicke april love geary roc nation the brunch 01
robin thicke april love geary roc nation the brunch 02
robin thicke april love geary roc nation the brunch 03
robin thicke april love geary roc nation the brunch 04
robin thicke april love geary roc nation the brunch 05
robin thicke april love geary roc nation the brunch 06
robin thicke april love geary roc nation the brunch 07
robin thicke april love geary roc nation the brunch 08
robin thicke april love geary roc nation the brunch 09
robin thicke april love geary roc nation the brunch 10
robin thicke april love geary roc nation the brunch 11
robin thicke april love geary roc nation the brunch 12
robin thicke april love geary roc nation the brunch 13
robin thicke april love geary roc nation the brunch 14
robin thicke april love geary roc nation the brunch 15
robin thicke april love geary roc nation the brunch 16
robin thicke april love geary roc nation the brunch 17
robin thicke april love geary roc nation the brunch 18
robin thicke april love geary roc nation the brunch 19
robin thicke april love geary roc nation the brunch 20
robin thicke april love geary roc nation the brunch 21
robin thicke april love geary roc nation the brunch 22
robin thicke april love geary roc nation the brunch 23
robin thicke april love geary roc nation the brunch 24
robin thicke april love geary roc nation the brunch 25
robin thicke april love geary roc nation the brunch 26
robin thicke april love geary roc nation the brunch 27
robin thicke april love geary roc nation the brunch 28
robin thicke april love geary roc nation the brunch 29
robin thicke april love geary roc nation the brunch 30
robin thicke april love geary roc nation the brunch 31
robin thicke april love geary roc nation the brunch 32
robin thicke april love geary roc nation the brunch 33
robin thicke april love geary roc nation the brunch 34

Photos: Getty Images for Roc Nation
Posted to: 2019 Grammys Weekend, April Love Geary, Janelle Monae, Justine Skye, Miguel, Nazanin Mandi, Normani Kordei, Pregnant Celebrities, Robin Thicke, Stephan James

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ronda Rousey is working on opening a suicide prevention center - TMZ
  • Sofia Carson opens up about her role on The Perfectionists - Just Jared Jr
  • Frances Bean Cobain is opening up about her relationship with mom Courtney Love - TooFab
  • Woody Allen is suing Amazon - find out why - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Listen to 5 Seconds of Summer's new song - Just Jared Jr