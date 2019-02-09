Sam Heughan Posts Hot Shirtless Selfie, Caitriona Balfe Mocks It

Sam Heughan is putting his hot body on display, but someone who isn’t totally impressed is his Outlander co-star Caitriona Balfe!

The 38-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a selfie from his his hike and the things that went wrong during it.

“This was just before I took an ‘alternate’ route down…. Then got trapped in a forest of cacti and eventually arrived on an American Airforce base,” Sam captioned the photo. “I couldn’t leave as I had no ID and shouldn’t be there. Thankfully called an Uber driver who was ex military (Cheers Brent!) and he got me out!!! Hiking is good for you. When you have a military driver…. (And let’s not talk about the sunburn)😎.”

Caitriona posted the photo on her Twitter account and wrote, “Hey @SamHeughan looks like you’ve lost your clothes and your arm seems to be broken at an unfortunate angle …. are you okay? Need help?? Did someone mug you..??? ( Oh and also … 😬… your hat is the wrong way round …😬) #SOSforSam.”