Sat, 09 February 2019 at 3:13 pm

The Value of Mac Miller's Estate Has Been Revealed

The Value of Mac Miller's Estate Has Been Revealed
  • Here’s how much money Mac Miller left behind when he tragically passed away – TMZ
  • Normani shared a teaser for her new video – Just Jared Jr
  • Harry and Meghan‘s next trip has been revealed – Lainey Gossip
  • Bebe Rexha curses out a crowd at pre-Grammys party – TooFab
  • The biggest movie of the weekend is stumbling at the box office – The Hollywood Reporter
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Mac Miller, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ronda Rousey is working on opening a suicide prevention center - TMZ
  • Sofia Carson opens up about her role on The Perfectionists - Just Jared Jr
  • Frances Bean Cobain is opening up about her relationship with mom Courtney Love - TooFab
  • Woody Allen is suing Amazon - find out why - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Listen to 5 Seconds of Summer's new song - Just Jared Jr