Who Went Home on 'Celebrity Big Brother' 2019? February 8th Eviction Spoilers!

SPOILER ALERT – This post contains spoilers from the live eviction on Celebrity Big Brother!

Two contestants were just sent home during a double eviction on season two of Celebrity Big Brother.

TOP 5 REVEALED: Here are the contestants remaining!

During tonight’s two-hour episode, head of household Tom Green maintained his power after winning the first veto competition and Natalie Eva Marie and Lolo Jones were put up for eviction.

After the first elimination, the contestants competed in a special safety competition which freed Tamar Braxton from being evicted.

The remaining contestants headed into a HOH competition, which was won by Lolo, who nominated Tom and Kandi Burruss for elimination.

Before the second eviction, Tamar won Veto competition but chose not to use her power.

