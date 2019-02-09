Top Stories
Paul Wesley Is Reportedly Married - Meet His New Wife!

Ellen Page Calls Out Chris Pratt for Belonging to 'Infamously Anti-LGBTQ' Church

'27 Dresses' Cast Reunites 11 Years After the Film's Release!

Kanye West's Identity Was Stolen

Sat, 09 February 2019 at 12:40 am

Who Went Home on 'Celebrity Big Brother' 2019? February 8th Eviction Spoilers!

Who Went Home on 'Celebrity Big Brother' 2019? February 8th Eviction Spoilers!

SPOILER ALERT – This post contains spoilers from the live eviction on Celebrity Big Brother!

Two contestants were just sent home during a double eviction on season two of Celebrity Big Brother.

TOP 5 REVEALED: Here are the contestants remaining!

During tonight’s two-hour episode, head of household Tom Green maintained his power after winning the first veto competition and Natalie Eva Marie and Lolo Jones were put up for eviction.

After the first elimination, the contestants competed in a special safety competition which freed Tamar Braxton from being evicted.

The remaining contestants headed into a HOH competition, which was won by Lolo, who nominated Tom and Kandi Burruss for elimination.

Before the second eviction, Tamar won Veto competition but chose not to use her power.

Click inside to find out who went home…
Photos: CBS
