Why Hasn't Barbara Palvin Met Dylan Sprouse's Brother Cole?

Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse made their public debut as a couple back in July, but she has yet to meet his twin brother Cole Sprouse!

The 25-year-old Hungarian model and the 26-year-old actor told W Magazine that there’s definitely no drama here though.

“I still haven’t met his brother,” Barbara shared.

“Soon,” Dylan said. “Cole works in Vancouver. He’s a very busy guy.”

Barbara also revealed that she didn’t answer Dylan‘s first Instagram message for six months!

ICYIM, Barbara and Dylan recently moved into an apartment together in New York City. See more at JustJaredJR.com
