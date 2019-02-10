Top Stories
Sun, 10 February 2019 at 3:11 pm

Adam Driver Suits Up for BAFTAs 2019, Laura Harrier Supports 'BlacKkKlansman'

Adam Driver Suits Up for BAFTAs 2019, Laura Harrier Supports 'BlacKkKlansman'

Adam Driver is joined by his wife Joanne Tucker on the red carpet at the 2019 EE British Academy Film Awards on Sunday (February 10) at Royal Albert Hall in London, England.

The 35-year-old actor is nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his work in the movie BlacKkKlansman, which is up for five awards including Best Film.

Adam‘s co-star Laura Harrier stepped out at the event to show her support.

FYI: Adam is wearing a Burberry tuxedo, shirt, bow tie, and shoes. Laura is wearing a Louis Vuitton gown.
