Top Stories
Grammys 2019 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

Grammys 2019 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Every Celeb at Jen Aniston's Birthday Party - Full Guest List!

Every Celeb at Jen Aniston's Birthday Party - Full Guest List!

BAFTAs 2019 - Full Event Coverage!

BAFTAs 2019 - Full Event Coverage!

Chrissy Teigen &amp; John Legend Invited Someone Really Cool to Watch the Grammys with Them!

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Invited Someone Really Cool to Watch the Grammys with Them!

Sun, 10 February 2019 at 7:09 pm

Alessia Cara Gets Dressed Up For Grammy Awards 2019

Alessia Cara Gets Dressed Up For Grammy Awards 2019

Alessia Cara red lips pop with her black dress at the 2019 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 10) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The 22-year-old singer arrived in style to pass on her Best New Artist title – which she won last year to a new artist.

Chloe x Halle, Luke Combs, Greta Van Fleet, H.E.R., Dua Lipa, Margo Price, Bebe Rexha and Jorja Smith are all up for the honor at tonight’s show.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Alessia Cara

The show will be hosted this year by 15-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys. Make sure to tune in at 8pm ET/5pm PT on CBS!

FYI: Alessia wore Nicholas Kirkwood heels.
Just Jared on Facebook
alessia cara grammys 2019 awards 01
alessia cara grammys 2019 awards 02
alessia cara grammys 2019 awards 03
alessia cara grammys 2019 awards 04
alessia cara grammys 2019 awards 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2019 Grammys, Alessia Cara, Grammys

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ronda Rousey is working on opening a suicide prevention center - TMZ
  • Sofia Carson opens up about her role on The Perfectionists - Just Jared Jr
  • Frances Bean Cobain is opening up about her relationship with mom Courtney Love - TooFab
  • Woody Allen is suing Amazon - find out why - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Listen to 5 Seconds of Summer's new song - Just Jared Jr