Alessia Cara Gets Dressed Up For Grammy Awards 2019
Alessia Cara red lips pop with her black dress at the 2019 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 10) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
The 22-year-old singer arrived in style to pass on her Best New Artist title – which she won last year to a new artist.
Chloe x Halle, Luke Combs, Greta Van Fleet, H.E.R., Dua Lipa, Margo Price, Bebe Rexha and Jorja Smith are all up for the honor at tonight’s show.
The show will be hosted this year by 15-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys. Make sure to tune in at 8pm ET/5pm PT on CBS!
FYI: Alessia wore Nicholas Kirkwood heels.