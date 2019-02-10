Top Stories
Sun, 10 February 2019 at 10:46 pm

Alicia Keys Plays Songs She Wishes She Wrote on Two Pianos at Once at Grammys 2019

Alicia Keys Plays Songs She Wishes She Wrote on Two Pianos at Once at Grammys 2019

Alicia Keys handles two pianos at once at the 2019 Grammy Awards!

The 38-year-old “No One” singer and host of the event took the stage on Sunday (February 10) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Alicia proceeded to sing songs she wishes she wrote, saying, “I wanna welcome you to Club Keys.”

“I’ve been thinking so much about the people and the music that have inspired me, and I want to give a shout out to Hazel Scott because I always wanted to play two pianos,” she continued. “But back to the music. You know those songs that live inside of you and live inside of me, and you just love it so much because it was done so well that you wish you wrote it. That’s how I feel about these songs. I wish I wrote ’em.”

She then played Roberta Flack’s “Killing Me Softly,” Juice Wrld’s “Lucid Dreams,” Nat King Cole’s “Unforgettable,” Kings of Leon’s “Use Somebody,” Drake’s “In My Feelings,” Ella Mai‘s “Boo’d Up,” Lauryn Hill’s “Doo-Wop (That Thing),” and Alicia and Jay-Z‘s “Empire State of Mind.”

