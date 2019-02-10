Amy Adams Kicks Off BAFTAs 2019 Red Carpet in Prada!

Amy Adams looks lovely in a maroon gown while walking the red carpet at the 2019 EE British Academy Film Awards on Sunday (February 10) at Royal Albert Hall in London, England.

The 44-year-old actress is nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her work in the movie Vice.

She is up against The Favourite‘s Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz, First Man‘s Claire Foy, and Mary Queen of Scots‘ Margot Robbie.

FYI: Amy is wearing a Prada dress and shoes, a William & Son clutch, and Cartier jewelry.

