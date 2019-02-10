Top Stories
Amy Adams Kicks Off BAFTAs 2019 Red Carpet in Prada!

BAFTAs 2019 - Full Event Coverage!

Grammys Weekend Parties 2019 - Full Coverage!

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Invited Someone Really Cool to Watch the Grammys with Them!

Sun, 10 February 2019 at 1:21 pm

Amy Adams Kicks Off BAFTAs 2019 Red Carpet in Prada!

Amy Adams Kicks Off BAFTAs 2019 Red Carpet in Prada!

Amy Adams looks lovely in a maroon gown while walking the red carpet at the 2019 EE British Academy Film Awards on Sunday (February 10) at Royal Albert Hall in London, England.

The 44-year-old actress is nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her work in the movie Vice.

She is up against The Favourite‘s Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz, First Man‘s Claire Foy, and Mary Queen of ScotsMargot Robbie.

FYI: Amy is wearing a Prada dress and shoes, a William & Son clutch, and Cartier jewelry.

10+ pictures inside of Amy Adams on the BAFTAs red carpet…

Just Jared on Facebook
