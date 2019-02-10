Angela Bassett Joins Smokey Robinson & Dionne Warwick at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammys Party

Angela Bassett is all smiles on the red carpet as she arrives at Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Gala and Grammy Salute Industry Icons Honoring Clarence Avant on Saturday night (February 9) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 60-year-old American Horror Story actress was joined inside the event by husband Courtney B. Vance.

Other stars stepping out for the event included musical icons Smokey Robinson and wife Frances Glandney, Quincy Jones, Dionne Warwick and host Clive Davis, and David Foster.

Other stars at the event included LL Cool J and Jazmine Sullivan.

