Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross Join Julianne Hough at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammys Party

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross cozy up on the red carpet as they stop by Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Gala and Grammy Salute Industry Icons Honoring Clarence Avant on Saturday night (February 9) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The musical couple stepped out in coordinating black outfits as they arrived at the party.

Other stars at the party included Julianne Hough, Ashlee‘s ex husband Pete Wentz and his longtime girlfriend Meagan Camper, Nicole Scherzinger, along with Miguel and wife Nazanin Mandi.

FYI: Pete is wearing an Ermenegildo Zegna suit, a The Kooples shirt, and To Boot shoes.

