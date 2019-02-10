Top Stories
Grammys 2019 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Every Celeb at Jen Aniston's Birthday Party - Full Guest List!

BAFTAs 2019 - Full Event Coverage!

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Invited Someone Really Cool to Watch the Grammys with Them!

Sun, 10 February 2019 at 7:03 pm

Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross Pucker Up on the Red Carpet at Grammys 2019

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross are sharing a sweet smooch!

The married couple and musical partners hit the red carpet together at the 2019 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 10) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

One night before (February 9), Ashlee and Evan paired up in coordinating black outfits on the red carpet at Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Gala and Grammy Salute Industry Icons Honoring Clarence Avant.

The show will be hosted this year by 15-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys. Make sure to tune in at 8pm ET/5pm PT on CBS!
