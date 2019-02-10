Bebe Rexha Debuts Grammys 2019 Dress After Saying No Designer Would Dress Her For Show

Bebe Rexha looks absolutely stunning in a gorgeous red dress at the 2019 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 10) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

“I just wanted to feel like Cinderella. I had to many designers send me dresses after the video,” Bebe said during one of the Grammys pre-shows about choosing her dress.

Back in late January, Bebe spoke out and said designers were refusing to dress her for the event because she’s “too big.” Many other celebrities also spoke out about designers refusing to dress them for events for various reasons.

FYI: Bebe is wearing a Monsoori dress with Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.