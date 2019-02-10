Top Stories
Grammys 2019 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

Grammys 2019 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Every Celeb at Jen Aniston's Birthday Party - Full Guest List!

Every Celeb at Jen Aniston's Birthday Party - Full Guest List!

BAFTAs 2019 - Full Event Coverage!

BAFTAs 2019 - Full Event Coverage!

Chrissy Teigen &amp; John Legend Invited Someone Really Cool to Watch the Grammys with Them!

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Invited Someone Really Cool to Watch the Grammys with Them!

Sun, 10 February 2019 at 7:45 pm

Bebe Rexha Debuts Grammys 2019 Dress After Saying No Designer Would Dress Her For Show

Bebe Rexha Debuts Grammys 2019 Dress After Saying No Designer Would Dress Her For Show

Bebe Rexha looks absolutely stunning in a gorgeous red dress at the 2019 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 10) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

“I just wanted to feel like Cinderella. I had to many designers send me dresses after the video,” Bebe said during one of the Grammys pre-shows about choosing her dress.

Back in late January, Bebe spoke out and said designers were refusing to dress her for the event because she’s “too big.” Many other celebrities also spoke out about designers refusing to dress them for events for various reasons.

FYI: Bebe is wearing a Monsoori dress with Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.
Just Jared on Facebook
bebe rexha grammys 2019 red carpet 01
bebe rexha grammys 2019 red carpet 02
bebe rexha grammys 2019 red carpet 03
bebe rexha grammys 2019 red carpet 04
bebe rexha grammys 2019 red carpet 05
bebe rexha grammys 2019 red carpet 06
bebe rexha grammys 2019 red carpet 07
bebe rexha grammys 2019 red carpet 08
bebe rexha grammys 2019 red carpet 09
bebe rexha grammys 2019 red carpet 10
bebe rexha grammys 2019 red carpet 11
bebe rexha grammys 2019 red carpet 12
bebe rexha grammys 2019 red carpet 13

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2019 Grammys, Bebe Rexha, Grammys

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ronda Rousey is working on opening a suicide prevention center - TMZ
  • Sofia Carson opens up about her role on The Perfectionists - Just Jared Jr
  • Frances Bean Cobain is opening up about her relationship with mom Courtney Love - TooFab
  • Woody Allen is suing Amazon - find out why - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Listen to 5 Seconds of Summer's new song - Just Jared Jr