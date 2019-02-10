Ben Platt & Keala Settle Step Out for Clive Davis' Pre-Grammys Party

Ben Platt suits up for Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Gala and Grammy Salute Industry Icons Honoring Clarence Avant on Saturday night (February 9) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 25-year-old actor and singer looked so handsome in a black tux as he was joined at the event by Keala Settle – who slayed in a sparkling gown.

Other stars at the event included Rita Wilson, Natasha Lyonne and boyfriend Fred Armisen along with songwriters Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, and Diane Warren.

Inside the show, Keala took to the stage to perform The Greatest Showman‘s hit song “This Is Me.”

Watch below!

20+ pictures inside of the stars at the party…