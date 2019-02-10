Brad Pitt Attends Ex-Wife Jennifer Aniston's 50th Birthday Party!

You’re never going to believe who attended Jennifer Aniston‘s 50th birthday party – her ex-husband Brad Pitt!

The 55-year-old actor was spotted making a low-key arrival at the event, which took place on Saturday night (February 9) at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles.

Brad arrived in a black SUV with tinted windows and had the car drop him off right in front of the door to the hotel. (He can be seen in a newsboy cap in the photo gallery)

The former couple started dating in 1998, got married in July 2000, and then announced their separation in January 2005. Their final public appearance was at a movie screening in October 2004 and their divorce was finalized in October 2005.

Some of the other guests at the birthday party included Ellen DeGeneres, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Sandra Bullock, Lisa Kudrow, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson, John Mayer, Robert Downey Jr., Jason Bateman, Barbra Streisand, Diane Keaton, David Arquette, Tom Ford, Rande Gerber, jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer, and more.

