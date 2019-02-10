Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston's Best Red Carpet Moments - Look Back at Old Photos!

With the news that Brad Pitt stepped out to attend his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston‘s 50th birthday party, everyone is reliving the former couple’s relationship and taking a look down memory lane.

We’ve gathered lots of photos of Brad and Jen walking the red carpet over the years during their relationship and you can check them out in the gallery.

The former couple started dating in 1998, got married in July 2000, and then announced their separation in January 2005. Their divorce was finalized in October 2005.

Brad and Jen walked the red carpet together at many movie premieres, several awards shows like the Emmys, and a few film festivals.

