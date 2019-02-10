Top Stories
Every Celeb at Jen Aniston's Birthday Party - Full Guest List!

Every Celeb at Jen Aniston's Birthday Party - Full Guest List!

BAFTAs 2019 - Full Event Coverage!

BAFTAs 2019 - Full Event Coverage!

Grammys Weekend Parties 2019 - Full Coverage!

Grammys Weekend Parties 2019 - Full Coverage!

Chrissy Teigen &amp; John Legend Invited Someone Really Cool to Watch the Grammys with Them!

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Invited Someone Really Cool to Watch the Grammys with Them!

Sun, 10 February 2019 at 2:48 pm

Bradley Cooper Gets Irina Shayk's Support at BAFTAs 2019!

Bradley Cooper Gets Irina Shayk's Support at BAFTAs 2019!

Bradley Cooper got some support from his partner Irina Shayk today!

The hot couple were in attendance at the 2019 EE British Academy Film Awards on Sunday (February 10) at Royal Albert Hall in London, England.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bradley Cooper

Bradley is up for Best Actor in a Leading Role, Best Director, and A Star Is Born is also up for Best Film. Best of luck to all of the nominees this evening!

Check out all the photos of the hot couple in the gallery…
Just Jared on Facebook
bradley cooper irina shayk baftas 2019 01
bradley cooper irina shayk baftas 2019 02
bradley cooper irina shayk baftas 2019 03
bradley cooper irina shayk baftas 2019 04
bradley cooper irina shayk baftas 2019 05
bradley cooper irina shayk baftas 2019 06
bradley cooper irina shayk baftas 2019 07
bradley cooper irina shayk baftas 2019 08
bradley cooper irina shayk baftas 2019 09

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2019 BAFTAs, BAFTAs, Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ronda Rousey is working on opening a suicide prevention center - TMZ
  • Sofia Carson opens up about her role on The Perfectionists - Just Jared Jr
  • Frances Bean Cobain is opening up about her relationship with mom Courtney Love - TooFab
  • Woody Allen is suing Amazon - find out why - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Listen to 5 Seconds of Summer's new song - Just Jared Jr