Bradley Cooper Gets Irina Shayk's Support at BAFTAs 2019!

Bradley Cooper got some support from his partner Irina Shayk today!

The hot couple were in attendance at the 2019 EE British Academy Film Awards on Sunday (February 10) at Royal Albert Hall in London, England.

Bradley is up for Best Actor in a Leading Role, Best Director, and A Star Is Born is also up for Best Film. Best of luck to all of the nominees this evening!

