BTS Present H.E.R. With Best R&B Album at Their First Grammys 2019
BTS happily deliver a Grammy to H.E.R. on stage at the 2019 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 10) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
The K-pop band – V, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga, Jin, RM, and J-Hope – suited up for the award show, and hit the red carpet before presenting at their first Grammys.
BTS were up for a Grammy themselves for Best Recording Package, but lost out to St. Vincent‘s Masseduction.
It happened! 💕@BTS_twt graced the #GRAMMYs stage. pic.twitter.com/E28ImkH3Sm
— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 11, 2019