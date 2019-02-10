Top Stories
Sun, 10 February 2019 at 11:08 pm

BTS Present H.E.R. With Best R&B Album at Their First Grammys 2019

BTS happily deliver a Grammy to H.E.R. on stage at the 2019 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 10) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The K-pop band – V, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga, Jin, RM, and J-Hope – suited up for the award show, and hit the red carpet before presenting at their first Grammys.

BTS were up for a Grammy themselves for Best Recording Package, but lost out to St. Vincent‘s Masseduction.

Check out the little moment below now!
