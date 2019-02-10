Top Stories
Grammys 2019 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

Grammys 2019 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Ariana Grande Explains Why She Tweeted 'Trash' During Cardi B's Grammys Acceptance Speech

Ariana Grande Explains Why She Tweeted 'Trash' During Cardi B's Grammys Acceptance Speech

Every Celeb at Jen Aniston's Birthday Party - Full Guest List!

Every Celeb at Jen Aniston's Birthday Party - Full Guest List!

Chrissy Teigen &amp; John Legend Invited Someone Really Cool to Watch the Grammys with Them!

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Invited Someone Really Cool to Watch the Grammys with Them!

Sun, 10 February 2019 at 9:53 pm

Cardi B Gives Epic 'Money' Performance at Grammys 2019

Cardi B Gives Epic 'Money' Performance at Grammys 2019

Cardi B just gave one epic performance!

The 26-year-old rapper performed her hit song “Money” on stage at the 2019 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 10) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. See all the photos below.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Cardi B

If you missed it, we’re live updating the winners list from the 2019 Grammys all throughout the night. Be sure to check it out if you haven’t already and tune into the Grammys right now!

Watch Cardi B slay at the Grammys in the video below…
Just Jared on Facebook
cardi b grammys 2019 01
cardi b grammys 2019 02
cardi b grammys 2019 03
cardi b grammys 2019 04
cardi b grammys 2019 05
cardi b grammys 2019 06
cardi b grammys 2019 07
cardi b grammys 2019 08
cardi b grammys 2019 09
cardi b grammys 2019 10
cardi b grammys 2019 11
cardi b grammys 2019 12
cardi b grammys 2019 13
cardi b grammys 2019 14
cardi b grammys 2019 15
cardi b grammys 2019 16
cardi b grammys 2019 17
cardi b grammys 2019 18
cardi b grammys 2019 19
cardi b grammys 2019 20
cardi b grammys 2019 21
cardi b grammys 2019 22
cardi b grammys 2019 23
cardi b grammys 2019 24
cardi b grammys 2019 25
cardi b grammys 2019 26
cardi b grammys 2019 27
cardi b grammys 2019 28
cardi b grammys 2019 29
cardi b grammys 2019 30

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2019 Grammys, Cardi B, Grammys

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ronda Rousey is working on opening a suicide prevention center - TMZ
  • Sofia Carson opens up about her role on The Perfectionists - Just Jared Jr
  • Frances Bean Cobain is opening up about her relationship with mom Courtney Love - TooFab
  • Woody Allen is suing Amazon - find out why - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Listen to 5 Seconds of Summer's new song - Just Jared Jr