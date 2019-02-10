Cardi B is Speechless After Grammys 2019 Win for Best Rap Album - Watch Here!

Top Stories
Sun, 10 February 2019 at 11:30 pm

Cardi B is a Grammy winner!!!

The 26-year-old rapper took home the award for Best Rap Album for her album Invasion of Privacy at the at the 2019 Grammy Awards – and she was totally overwhelmed with emotions.

Cardi was escorted on stage by her husband Offset and it took her a couple moments to catch her breath and realize that she just won.

“You, husband, thank you,” Cardi said to Offset. “Cause he was like, ‘Oh, you’re gonna do this album, girl. We’re gonna have this baby, you’re gonna do this album.’”

Cardi is now the first solo female rapper to win Best Rap Album at the Grammys.

Watch a clip of her speech below!

Congrats Cardi!
