Every Celeb at Jen Aniston's Birthday Party - Full Guest List!

BAFTAs 2019 - Full Event Coverage!

Grammys Weekend Parties 2019 - Full Coverage!

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Invited Someone Really Cool to Watch the Grammys with Them!

Sun, 10 February 2019 at 2:29 pm

Cate Blanchett Goes Brunette, Debuts New Look at BAFTAs 2019

Cate Blanchett debuts a new look on the carpet at the 2019 EE British Academy Film Awards on Sunday (February 10) at Royal Albert Hall in London, England.

The 49-year-old actress, who is currently starring in a play on the West End, showed off her new brunette hair while attending the annual awards gala.

Cate is scheduled to present at the BAFTAs this evening. She has previously won at the show three times for her work in Elizabeth, The Aviator, and Blue Jasmine.

FYI: Cate is wearing a custom Christopher Kane dress.

