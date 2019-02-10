Top Stories
Sun, 10 February 2019 at 7:58 pm

Charlie Puth Hits the Red Carpet at Grammys 2019

Charlie Puth is looking handsome!

The 27-year-old “How Long” singer-songwriter hit the red carpet at the 2019 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 10) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Charlie‘s Voicenotes was nominated for Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical, and a remix of “How Long” was nominated for Best Remixed Recording.

The show will be hosted this year by 15-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys. Make sure to tune in at 8pm ET/5pm PT on CBS!

FYI: Charlie is wearing a Prada suit.
