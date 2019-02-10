Chloe X Halle, Brandi Carlile & H.E.R. Perform at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammys Party

Chloe X Halle, Brandi Carlile and H.E.R. perform at Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Gala and Grammy Salute Industry Icons Honoring Clarence Avant on Saturday night (February 9) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

During the party, Chloe X Halle performed “Sisters Are Doing It For Themselves,” while H.E.R. performed “Make It Rain.” Brandi performed “The Joke.”

Also pictured below: H.E.R. attends BASIC Magazine‘s pre-Grammy party alongside Stanaj, Ty Dolla $ign, Snow Tha Product, Jake Miller, Shamier Anderson and Stephan James at the private residence of Jonas Tahlin, CEO of Absolut Elyx, on Friday (February 8).

FYI: Chloe and Halle are wearing Paule Ka outfits. Halle is wearing Kenneth Cole shoes.

Watch the performances below!