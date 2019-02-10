Chloe X Halle, Brandi Carlile & H.E.R. Perform at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammys Party
Chloe X Halle, Brandi Carlile and H.E.R. perform at Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Gala and Grammy Salute Industry Icons Honoring Clarence Avant on Saturday night (February 9) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.
During the party, Chloe X Halle performed “Sisters Are Doing It For Themselves,” while H.E.R. performed “Make It Rain.” Brandi performed “The Joke.”
Also pictured below: H.E.R. attends BASIC Magazine‘s pre-Grammy party alongside Stanaj, Ty Dolla $ign, Snow Tha Product, Jake Miller, Shamier Anderson and Stephan James at the private residence of Jonas Tahlin, CEO of Absolut Elyx, on Friday (February 8).
FYI: Chloe and Halle are wearing Paule Ka outfits. Halle is wearing Kenneth Cole shoes.
Watch the performances below!
Chloe X Halle, who performed "America the Beautiful" at last weekend's #SuperBowl, close out Clive Davis' pre-#GRAMMYs event (Watch) pic.twitter.com/WW4f8O8nr1
— Variety (@Variety) February 10, 2019
Album of the Year nominee @HERMusicx performs “Make It Rain” at Clive Davis' #GRAMMYs soiree (Watch) pic.twitter.com/tg0eejxgwl
— Variety (@Variety) February 10, 2019
Brandi Carlile, another Album of the Year nominee, plays "The Joke" at Clive Davis' pre-#GRAMMYs bash (Watch) pic.twitter.com/2ykHUJeMiU
— Variety (@Variety) February 10, 2019