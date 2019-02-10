Christian Bale & Wife Sibi Attend BAFTAs 2019

Christian Bale and his wife Sibi walk the red carpet at the 2019 EE British Academy Film Awards on Sunday (February 10) at Royal Albert Hall in London, England.

The 45-year-old actor is up for an award in the Best Actor in a Leading Role category for his work playing Dick Cheney in Vice. Best of luck to all of the nominees this evening!

The BAFTAs will air on a tape delay on the BBC in England and BBC America as well.

FYI: Christian is wearing Giorgio Armani.

Check out photos of the Christian and Sibi Bale on the red carpet…