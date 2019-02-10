Top Stories
Sun, 10 February 2019 at 12:55 am

Ciara & Russell Wilson Couple Up for Clive Davis' Pre-Grammys Party!

Ciara & Russell Wilson Couple Up for Clive Davis' Pre-Grammys Party!

Ciara and Russell Wilson make one hot couple as they arrive at Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Gala and Grammy Salute Industry Icons Honoring Clarence Avant on Saturday night (February 9) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 33-year-old singer showed off some major leg in a black dress with a high slit as the 30-year-old NFL pro looked handsome in a sparkling suit as they stepped out for the event.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ciara

Other stars at the event included ASAP Rocky, Diplo, and Benny Blanco.

Make sure to tune in for the Grammys on Sunday night at 8pm ET! We will be live-blogging the whole event.

FYI: Ciara is wearing a Romona Keveža Collection gown.

15+ pictures inside of the stars at the party…
